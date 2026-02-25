Welcome to Africanews

Ghanaian FM asks Ukraine to release two prisoners of war from Ghana

The Ukrainian and Ghanaian heads of state at a summit in Switzerland in 2024.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Ukraine

Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on a rare visit to Ukraine on Wednesday urged President Volodymyr Zelensky to release two Ghanaian prisoners of war who were captured fighting for Russia.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has drawn in mercenaries and foreign fighters on both sides of the conflict, including from several African countries. Ukraine said Wednesday that more than 1,780 citizens from 36 African countries - including Ghana - had been identified among Russia's ranks, and that some of them had been captured.

"We are quite optimistic that this visit will be very successful and that in my later discussions with President Zelensky, he will be magnanimous and compassionate and on humanitarian grounds release these two Ghanaians to us," Ghana's minister said at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart attended by AFP journalists.

"They are victims of manipulation, of disinformation, misinformation of criminal trafficking networks," he said about Ghanaian citizens lured to fight for Russia. He thanked Ukraine for ensuring international law was respected in the handling of the detainees.

"We have received reports that they are in good health," he said. "They have not been tortured. They have not suffered any inhumane treatment since they were captured." Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said both sides discussed "frankly" returning the prisoners to Ghana.

He also urged Accra to step up measures to prevent African citizens being recruited by Russia. "The Russians are dragging Ghanaians to their deaths, while Ukraine offers cooperation for the sake of life," Sybiga said.

