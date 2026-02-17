U.S. Embassy in Ghana opens over 1,000 new visa Interview slots

The United States Embassy in Ghana has announced the release of more than 1,000 new interview appointments for B1/B2 visas, offering fresh opportunities for applicants seeking to travel to the U.S. for business or tourism.

According to information shared by the embassy, the newly available slots are for non-immigrant visas and will become accessible within the coming week. The update was posted on the embassy’s official social media platform, encouraging eligible applicants to secure interview dates.

The additional appointments provide relief to many applicants who have faced extended waiting periods. Individuals who already have interview dates scheduled later in the year now have the option to move their appointments forward, while new applicants can begin the process sooner than expected.

Officials urged prospective travellers to act quickly and use the embassy’s official visa scheduling platform to book or adjust their appointments. The embassy signalled its readiness to process applications more efficiently as part of efforts to address high demand.

The expansion is expected to ease long-standing backlogs and support Ghanaians planning travel to the United States, particularly for business, tourism, and family visits. Demand for U.S. visas in Ghana has remained consistently high, leading to delays in securing interview slots in recent years.

The announcement comes shortly after the United States identified Ghana among several African countries affected by tighter immigration-related measures, including the suspension of certain immigrant visa processing. U.S. authorities said exemptions to those restrictions would be limited and subject to strict eligibility checks.

Despite those limitations on immigrant visas, the embassy has moved to increase availability for short-term travel visas. The timing also coincides with growing interest from travellers planning visits to the United States ahead of major international events, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which the country is set to host.

The embassy has advised applicants to begin their visa process early, particularly those intending to travel for major events or time-sensitive purposes.