Ghana and Zambia sign visa-free travel agreement

Ghana and Zambia have agreed to abolish visa requirements for each other’s citizens, marking a major step toward closer regional integration and easier cross-border movement.

The deal was confirmed by Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, during President John Dramani Mahama’s official visit to Zambia. The three-day trip is focused on expanding diplomatic engagement, strengthening economic partnerships, and fostering stronger ties between the populations of both countries.

President Mahama arrived in Lusaka on Wednesday, February 4, and was received at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

Officials say the agreement was one of the key outcomes of bilateral talks. According to Ablakwa, the new arrangement will allow nationals from both countries to enter and move between Ghana and Zambia without needing entry permits, removing administrative barriers that have long complicated travel.

He said the policy is expected to facilitate business activity, encourage tourism, and promote cultural and professional exchanges, while making travel easier for students, entrepreneurs, and workers.

The visa exemption also reflects a broader effort by both governments to deepen cooperation and improve connectivity, signalling a renewed commitment to strengthening relations and supporting greater mobility across the African continent.