Mozambique troops accused of killing fishermen in conflict-hit Cabo Delgado

Mozambique’s military is under scrutiny after troops reportedly opened fire on fishermen in the country’s conflict-hit north, killing at least 13 people. The incident happened over the weekend off the coast of Mocímboa da Praia in Cabo Delgado province, an area where security forces are battling an Islamic State-linked insurgency.

Local sources say navy forces targeted fishing boats early Sunday, leaving more than a dozen dead and several others injured. Witnesses describe panic at sea, with boats hit by gunfire as fishermen tried to flee.

So far, there’s been no official comment from the government or military. But the attack is already raising serious concerns, especially given past accusations of abuses by Mozambican forces in the region.

Cabo Delgado has been gripped by violence since 2017, with around 6,500 people killed. The conflict has also drawn in Rwandan troops and forced major energy projects to halt.

In fact, TotalEnergies only recently restarted its massive gas project there after it was suspended following a deadly attack in 2021.

While large-scale attacks like that haven’t returned, smaller assaults, along with killings and kidnappings, continue to destabilize the region.

Now, this latest incident risks deepening tensions between civilians and the forces meant to protect them.