Senegal's PM Sonko accuses US President Trump of 'destabilising' the world

Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has hit out at Donald Trump over the US-Israel war against Iran.

Speaking on Thursday at an international conference on sovereignty in Senegal’s capital Dakar, Sonko accused the American President of upending the global order - to no benefit:

"Reducing Iran’s ballistic capabilities has not been achieved. Forcing Iran to abandon all nuclear programmes, both civil and military, is not an objective that has been achieved," Sonko told the audience.

"None of the objectives has been met, and yet the world has been plunged into chaos that nothing can justify. Mr Trump is not a man of peace; he is a man who destabilises the world."

The conference was hosted by French political scientist Pascal Boniface. He said the world is witnessing a historic shift, with the emergence of the Global South - and its demand to be treated as an equal.

"Westerners have not lost power, they have not lost wealth; they have lost their monopoly on them," Boniface said. "But there is room for everyone and, in fact, at the global table there should not be people who are seated at the table and others who are kept at a distance, allowed only a stool or only the right to serve.”

Sonko called for African nations to join forces and pool their power. He also pointed to Africa’s youth as a “force to be mobilized,” saying sovereignty can’t be achieved without their involvement.