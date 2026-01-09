Senegal prime minister says country will not seek debt restructuring

Senegalese prime minister Ousmane Sonko said his government would not seek a deal to restructure its debt despite facing repayment difficulties.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the west African country's debt reached 132% of GDP at the end of 2024.

The Fund has since paused a $1.8 billion lending programme, leaving Dakar struggling to meet its financing needs.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Mauritania's prime minister on Thursday, Sonko said there was a way out of the crisis without resorting to debt restructuring.

He expressed confidence that Senegal's debt was at sustainable levels.

Sonko's government has accused the administration of President Macky Sall of hiding the extent and scale of the country's debt.

The country owes its debt to a diverse mix of creditors, including commercial lenders. It has relied on regional bond markets in recent months to raise money.