Kimbanguism: The church shaping faith and politics in DR Congo

The founder of one of Africa’s largest independent churches, Simon Kimbangu, spent 30 years in prison and died in detention, exiled far from his home by Belgian colonial authorities who saw his movement as a threat.

Against all odds, his religious message spread across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and beyond, reaching as far as Belgium. Today, pilgrims flock to Nkamba, a village south of Kinshasa that has become a major spiritual center where followers pay tribute to the prophet.

Since 2023, April 6 has been officially celebrated as Kimbangu Day, dedicated to “the struggle of Simon Kimbangu and African consciousness.” Some compare him to Nelson Mandela, pointing to a life marked by suffering and resistance, though with more limited international recognition.

Liberation theology at the heart of Congolese history

In the harsh context of Belgian colonization, Kimbangu developed a theology of Black liberation rooted in African realities. His message, considered subversive at the time, still resonates today in a Congo facing chronic instability, particularly due to ongoing violence in the east of the country.

For many Congolese, Kimbanguism, based on nonviolence, autonomy, and resilience, offers a model for a fragile state grappling with its most serious territorial crisis since independence in 1960. Others call on political elites to draw inspiration from his spirit of sacrifice.

“We are independent, but not free,” sums up historian Bwatshia Kambayi, pointing to a “mental legacy of domination” among African leaders.

An influential, structured, and expanding church

The Kimbanguist Church, officially the Church of Jesus Christ on Earth through the Prophet Simon Kimbangu, claims between 6 and 17 million followers. Its spiritual center, Nkamba, nicknamed the “New Jerusalem”, is the heart of the movement.

Founded on the Bible, the church stands out for recognizing Kimbangu as the Black incarnation of the Holy Spirit, challenging Western representations of divinity. It is structured and hierarchical, now in its third generation of leadership.

Its principles include a ban on polygamy, promotion of peaceful conflict resolution, community solidarity, and investment in education. Women also hold positions of responsibility, reflecting a legacy that values the role of Marie Muilu, the founder’s wife.

From colonial repression to spiritual legacy

In 1921, in a Congo exploited for its resources—rubber, timber, and minerals, Kimbangu, a simple Baptist catechist, became a charismatic figure. By associating God with Nzambi (a deity in Kikongo) and asserting a Black representation of the sacred, he challenged the colonial order and its ideological foundations.

His growing influence alarmed authorities. Accused of insurrection, he was sentenced to death, then pardoned by King Albert I of Belgium, with his sentence commuted to life imprisonment. He was exiled to Lubumbashi, more than 1,600 km away, where he died in 1951.

His wife, Marie Muilu, ensured the continuity of the movement, followed by their son Joseph Diangienda Kuntima, and then subsequent generations. Since 2001, the church has been led by his grandson, Simon Kimbangu Kiangani.

Between faith, identity, and political mobilization

Today, Kimbanguism remains a major religious and social force in the DRC. In Kinshasa, followers celebrate their leader through songs, dances, and pilgrimages to Nkamba. The church produces its own sacred music and shapes the social lives of its members, including family and marital relationships.

Politically, its influence is clear. President Félix Tshisekedi maintains close ties with Kimbanguists, as does Prime Minister Judith Suminwa. The movement also represents a strategic electoral base.

Crisis in the east and geopolitical stakes

The DRC is facing a major security crisis in the east, where the city of Goma is under the control of the M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda. This conflict, centered in a mineral-rich region (especially North Kivu), has caused massive population displacement and renewed fears of territorial fragmentation.

In this context, Félix Tshisekedi has proposed granting the United States access to mineral resources, estimated at $24 trillion, in exchange for security support. The move is controversial, especially as China is already deeply involved in Congo’s extractive sector.

Critics warn of risks to national sovereignty, with some comparing such deals to a “sell-off of the country’s resources.”

Kimbangu’s legacy: between memory and political demands

For Kimbanguist leaders, his example remains a moral compass. “He sacrificed himself to free his people,” recalls Pastor Paul Kasonga.

On the other hand, some intellectuals criticize an out-of-touch elite more focused on personal enrichment than the common good. “No leader has reached Kimbangu’s level of commitment to the people’s freedom,” says Bwatshia Kambayi.

For followers, the message is clear: faith must go hand in hand with the fight for rights and dignity. As Pastor Toussaint Mungwala puts it, “The founding prophet fought for the people. That is the essential lesson.”