Sumo wrestlers bring ancient Japanese tradition to London

The event marks the return of Japan’s ancient sport to the British capital, more than three decades after it was first staged at the same venue in 1991. The tournament brings 1,500 years of sumo tradition to London, with wrestlers performing rituals and demonstrating the discipline and precision that define the sport. The competition is expected to draw large crowds, giving audiences a rare opportunity to witness the spectacle and ceremony of Japan’s national sport outside its homeland. Organisers say the event aims to celebrate Japan’s cultural heritage while promoting understanding of sumo beyond the ring. The showcase combines athletic skill, ritual, and pageantry — offering a glimpse into a centuries-old tradition that continues to captivate audiences around the world.