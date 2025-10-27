Welcome to Africanews

Protesters in Tblisi call for fair elections and European future

The demonstration marked one year since the parliamentary elections that opposition groups continue to claim were rigged. Protesters carried Georgian, EU, and U.S. flags, and opposition politicians joined the march. Former President Salome Zourabichvili attended the rally, telling the crowd that she believed new elections and a new political environment were on the horizon. Participants said they were demonstrating for fair elections and to keep Georgia on a path toward closer ties with Europe. Protesters also demanded the release of detainees and said that rallies would continue. Organisers stated that demonstrations would not stop until what they described as victory for the Georgian people is achieved.

