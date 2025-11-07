Welcome to Africanews

Typhoon Kalmaegi: At least 5 dead as powerful storm batters central Vietnam

Streets in Dak Lak and Gia Lai were lined with fallen branches and twisted metal sheets. As the water levels dropped, residents and local workers began clearing debris, repairing roofs and drying belongings in the sun. Many towns saw houses damaged and power lines brought down, with more than a million households affected by outages. The storm arrived just days after Kalmaegi struck the Philippines, where nearly 200 people died and many remain missing. Authorities there have declared a national emergency as another typhoon approaches from the Pacific.

Typhoon Extreme weather Vietnam

