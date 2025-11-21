Russian drone strikes hit Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 5 people

Ukraine said at least five people were killed on Thursday night after a Russian drone strike hit Zaporizhzhia. Three others were injured as fires spread through market stalls and a car, keeping firefighters on site until the early hours. Authorities added that psychologists supported a dozen people at the scene while pyrotechnic teams searched for unexploded devices. Similar strikes in Odesa injured five people, including a child, and damaged several buildings. Away from the attacks, President Zelenskyy met visiting US officials and said both sides were ready to work on practical steps toward peace, stressing the need for steady and honest progress.