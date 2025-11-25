Heavy rains flood Gaza camps, worsening the humanitarian crisis

Gaza is facing heavy winter rains that have flooded makeshift camps and left displaced families trying to save what little they still own. In Deir al Balah, people spent Tuesday morning clearing muddy water from tents after a night of downpours. Some shelters, made of wood and metal, collapsed under the weight of the rain. Roads around the camps turned into streams, and parents carried children through the water to reach safer ground. Aid groups say the weather is making an already fragile situation worse, as most residents rely on basic pits for sewage that overflow in storms. The UN reports that thousands of tents have been damaged and warns that current levels of humanitarian aid remain far below what Gaza needs.