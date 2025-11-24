Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv kill four and injure dozens

Russian drones struck Kharkiv overnight, killing four people and injuring at least 13 in Ukraine’s second-largest city. According to regional head Oleh Syniehubov, eight residential buildings, a school and power lines were damaged. Fires spread through parts of the city, and emergency teams recovered an additional body from the rubble. The strikes also caused power outages after a transformer substation and sections of the heating network were hit. Two children were treated for shock, and more injuries were reported from shattered glass. Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched more than 160 drones across the country, most of which were intercepted.