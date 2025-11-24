Germany opens Christmas markets with tighter security measures

Germany has opened its 2025 Christmas markets with noticeably tighter security, a response to the deadly vehicle attacks in Magdeburg last year and in Berlin in 2016. Visitors still gather around stalls serving mulled wine, grilled sausages and caramelised apples, but many markets now use heavy barriers and increased patrols to manage the risk. Some smaller towns have cancelled their events because they cannot afford the new requirements. Larger cities have pushed ahead, trying to balance safety with the familiar feel of lights, rides and handmade goods.