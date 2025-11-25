Russian strikes on Kyiv leave at least six dead and dozens injured

Ukraine reported heavy damage in Kyiv after overnight Russian strikes killed at least six people and injured more than a dozen. Emergency crews spent the morning clearing debris and checking weakened buildings across several districts. In Sviatoshynskyi, a strike near a warehouse left four people dead. In Dniprovskyi, a nine storey block caught fire and rescuers continued searching the upper floors for victims. A tower in Pecherskyi was also hit before firefighters brought the blaze under control. The attacks came as President Zelensky said recent talks in Switzerland had helped refine a possible peace plan, though much work remained. Local services warned that parts of Kyiv faced disruptions to heat and water while repairs were underway.