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Senegal soccer chief blames coach's salary demand for World Cup exit

Thiaw (center) gives instructions to his players during a water break in the World Cup Group I soccer match between Senegal and Iraq in Toronto on Friday, June 26, 2026   -  
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Chris Young/The Canadian Press

By Africanews

World Cup 2026

The Senegalese football federation (FSF) president said on Monday that toxicity surrounded the team at the World Cup after coach Pape Thiaw had demanded a pay rise.

Thiaw was sacked on Sunday after his side were knocked out in the last 32 by Belgium on 1 July.

"There was a breakdown in trust between Pape Thiaw and us", FSF president Abdoulaye Fall told a press conference in Dakar, citing the initial failure to sign a new contract after Thiaw's demand for more money.

At one point, Thiaw threatened not to travel to the World Cup if his demands were not met, Fall said, explaining Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye convinced him to change his mind on the day the team were due to depart for the United States.

Thiaw, 45, was appointed in 2024 and led the West African nation to a disputed continental title in Morocco earlier this year before the victory was overturned by the Confederation of African Football. Senegal has approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport about appealing the decision.

Senegal was eliminated from the World Cup by Belgium despite leading 2-0 with about 5 minutes of regulation time remaining. The team also came close to elimination in the group stage after losses to France and Norway.

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