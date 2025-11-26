Children in Gaza find peace in music lessons

Gaza is the setting where Ahmed Abu Amsha gathers children in a tent camp in Deir Al Balah and shows them how to play simple tunes. He sets out guitars, violins and small drums, then talks them through a few notes until the group finds a rhythm. The idea is to replace the noise of the war with something they choose themselves. He now teaches around 60 children. Many arrive shy, then stay for hours because the music gives them a break from the tension around them. Abu Amsha has moved many times since October 2023, yet each stop becomes a small classroom. Wherever he goes, children follow with borrowed instruments and sing beside him.