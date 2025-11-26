Family of five rescued from roof amid severe flooding in Hat Yai, Thailand

Footage captured by drone and aired on Thai PBS revealed the family as faint coloured figures atop the roof, signalling urgently while floods surrounded the property. Moments later, rescuers positioned a lifeboat against the building. Local media said they had broken through the roof to escape rising water before emergency crews spotted them. The wider city was also heavily flooded, with streets turning into deep channels of water. In nearby Nakhon Si Thammarat, flash floods cut off roads in Khiriwong village. One video showed fast moving water blocking the only route for vehicles, leaving a motorbike unable to cross.