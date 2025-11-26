Amazon deploys 2,000 robots in UK's Bolton warehouse to meet Christmas demand

Similar to the quiet grind of Santa’s workshop, about 2,000 robots work behind the scenes at Amazon’s Bolton facility. They transport storage pods directly to employees, limiting the distance staff must walk. Barcodes are scanned automatically and pod layouts analysed to guide placement, with conveyors moving goods onward to the packing stations. Amazon says automation helps it handle rising orders and ship parcels within hours, especially during the holiday peak.