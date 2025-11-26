Welcome to Africanews

Putin plays komuz in Kyrgyzstan during state visit with Lukashenko

On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin briefly tried the komuz, the traditional three string Kyrgyz lute, during a short cultural stop on his state visit. The scene unfolded in front of Alexander Lukashenko and other officials gathered in Bishkek for the CSTO summit. The gesture came during a tour that introduced visiting leaders to local traditions. Staff showed how the komuz sits at the centre of Kyrgyz music, and Putin tried a few notes before the group moved on to further meetings. The visit also included the signing of agreements on trade, education, migration and security.

