US and Russian crew safely dock with ISS for 8-month mission

NASA astronaut Chris Williams flew aboard the Soyuz MS 28 spacecraft with Sergei Mikaev and Sergei Kud Sverchkov, joining the station’s long term crew for an eight month stay. Their work will cover scientific studies and daily operations on the orbiting base. NASA says Williams will focus on research and technology tests designed to support future exploration and improve life on Earth. The team is expected to remain in orbit until July 2026, taking part in dozens of planned experiments and two spacewalks.