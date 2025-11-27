Vatican welcomes 27-metre Norway spruce in St Peter’s Square

Lifted by crane early on 27 November, it stands beside the area where a Nativity scene from the Nocera region in Campania will be installed. The tree was harvested with care and donated by the municipalities of Lagundo and Ultimo, which are also providing smaller trees for Vatican offices ahead of Christmas 2025. This year’s Nativity draws on local sites such as the Baptistery of Nocera Superiore and the Helvius Fountain, with figures shaped around everyday life in the region. The spruce will remain on the square until 12 January 2026, continuing a tradition that began in 1982.