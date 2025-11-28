Footage shows rescue boat sinking amid Thailand’s fatal floods

Thailand is facing heavy flooding in the south, where a rescue boat sank on Friday in a swollen canal in Songkhla. The crew had been supporting relief efforts when the wake of a passing vessel tipped their boat, sending it under in seconds. Everyone on board made it to safety. Authorities now report at least 145 deaths across the region as floodwaters continue to disrupt towns and transport links. In Hat Yai, streets have turned into channels, and emergency teams are using the roof of the main hospital as a platform for helicopter operations. Local media say the hospital has suffered major damage, adding pressure to an already stretched response.