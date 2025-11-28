London's iconic landmarks recreated in gingerbread at charity exhibition

The annual festive exhibition, run by the Museum of Architecture, brings together teams from across London to rebuild well known landmarks in gingerbread. One of the centrepieces is a sweet version of Big Ben, baked by architects at Purcell, the same firm behind the tower’s recent restoration. They shaped the clockface from clear sugar so it could glow from within, a small detail that took patience and steady hands. Held this year at Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross, the event also offers practical workshops where visitors can build and take home their own gingerbread houses. The Gingerbread City runs from 29 November 2025 to 4 January 2026, with all the biscuit structures recycled at the end.