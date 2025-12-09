Airstrikes along Cambodia-Thailand border displace tens of thousands

Cambodia saw residents seek shelter after Thailand launched airstrikes along the disputed border and Cambodian forces fired back with rockets and drones. Both governments say the other broke the ceasefire that paused fighting earlier this year. Tens of thousands have now fled border villages on both sides. Thai officials say more than fifty thousand people are in shelters, while Cambodia’s defence ministry and international media report that this week’s renewed clashes have driven more than twenty thousand people from their homes in Cambodia alone. As the toll grows, Cambodia says seven civilians have been killed and twenty wounded, while Thailand reports three soldiers dead. People in Thai shelters describe fear, sleepless nights and a sense of déjà-vu after previous clashes.