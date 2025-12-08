Welcome to Africanews

Italy swimmer Damiano Lestingi proposes during Olympic Flame event

While supporting the Milano Cortina 2026 team on the local leg of the relay, he briefly stepped aside to propose to his fiancée, Chiara, in front of residents who had gathered to watch the torch pass. The scene turned into a small celebration as she accepted and the crowd applauded. Lestingi, an Olympian from Beijing 2008 and a former European short course medallist, later said the relay in his hometown already felt symbolic, and the proposal made it even more meaningful.

Milano-Corvina 2026 Olympic torch unusual Italy

