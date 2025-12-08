Welcome to Africanews

New Russian drone strikes hit Ukraine's Sumy region, residents evacuated amid fires

Ukraine faced new Russian drone strikes overnight in the Sumy region, where firefighters worked for hours to contain several blazes. In Okhtyrka, a nine-storey residential building was hit while people slept. Rescuers evacuated 35 residents after flames spread across multiple floors. Emergency services said all fires were put out and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Other regions, including Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv, were also targeted. The strikes followed a larger wave of attacks the previous day that damaged energy sites across the country and caused local power cuts.

