Japan earthquake caught on camera in late night videos

Japan is assessing a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck late on Monday. The quake hit around 11.15 p.m. local time. It was centred in the Pacific Ocean about 80 kilometres off the coast of Aomori in the far north of Honshu. Authorities have warned residents to stay alert for aftershocks in the coming days. Officials say at least 34 people were injured, including one seriously. Most were hit by falling objects, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency and public broadcaster NHK.