Thailand evacuees wait as tensions with Cambodia stretch into a fourth day

In a gym in Surin, about 550 residents wait together after fleeing on Sunday. Local teams bring meals and try to keep children busy, and the cool season makes the long hours slightly easier. Even so, many worry about the homes and animals they left behind. One farmer said she cannot stop thinking about her cows, ducks, dogs and cats. Both governments promise to stand firm, and talks seem distant. For some evacuees, the strain is emotional, as they struggle to understand why two neighbours with deep ties are at war again.