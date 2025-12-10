Families flee to shelters near Cambodia-Thailand border amid clashes

Fresh clashes pushed families from villages near the border with Thailand into shelters around Siem Reap. Many spent the night in tents, waiting for news about when it might be safe to return and worrying about relatives and pets left behind. Thai airstrikes and Cambodian rocket fire broke a ceasefire agreed in July. Both countries accuse each other of firing first. The fighting has already driven tens of thousands to leave border areas on both sides. The dispute runs deep. Cambodia and Thailand share an 800 kilometre border and a long history of rivalry, with several ancient temples sitting in contested zones. Cambodia’s culture ministry said Thai forces had damaged the Ta Krabey temple, calling it a serious violation of heritage.