Fez building collapse kills 19, injures 16 as Morocco launches investigation

The residential blocks housed eight families, and the neighbourhood was cleared while rescue teams searched the debris. Local officials said they still did not know how many people were missing or what caused the collapse. Fez is Morocco’s third-largest city, known for its old medina and its role in upcoming sports events, but many districts struggle with ageing infrastructure. Another building fell in May, killing 10 people. Safety rules are often unevenly applied in older areas, where crowded homes make residents more vulnerable.