Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Reindeer Lars, hand-raised in UK, joins herd and prepares for Christmas

Born in May at a farm in England, he spent his first weeks indoors, sleeping in a small pen near his keeper Angie Nelson. She says constant care and simple affection helped him thrive, especially as hand rearing reindeer is rarely successful. Lars grew up alongside the farm dogs, which may explain why he now follows commands like a pet. He has since joined the herd and is settling into life outdoors. With Christmas approaching, the farm expects him to take part in seasonal events, and might even be ready if Santa needs an extra helper.

More about
United Kingdom Animals unusual Leicester Santa Claus Christmas

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..