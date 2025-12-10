Reindeer Lars, hand-raised in UK, joins herd and prepares for Christmas

Born in May at a farm in England, he spent his first weeks indoors, sleeping in a small pen near his keeper Angie Nelson. She says constant care and simple affection helped him thrive, especially as hand rearing reindeer is rarely successful. Lars grew up alongside the farm dogs, which may explain why he now follows commands like a pet. He has since joined the herd and is settling into life outdoors. With Christmas approaching, the farm expects him to take part in seasonal events, and might even be ready if Santa needs an extra helper.