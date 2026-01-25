Welcome to Africanews

Egypt's FM welcomes US envoy for talks in Cairo on boosting bilateral cooperation

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, left, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio walk together at the State Department, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and EBU

Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aty welcomed U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to Cairo on Sunday for talks on bolstering the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States.

The two men reviewed key regional files, including Gaza, Sudan, and the Horn of Africa.

On Gaza, Egypt stressed its support for the next phase of peace plan, including the rapid deployment of an international stabilisation force, opening of the Rafah border crossing in both directions, and an Israeli withdrawal to enable reconstruction and sustained humanitarian aid.

On Sudan, Cairo called for a humanitarian truce, safe corridors, and a Sudanese-led political process that preserves the country’s unity and institutions.

Dr. Abdel-Aty also warned that any recognition of Somaliland would violate Somalia’s sovereignty and threaten stability in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

He also reaffirmed that the Nile is Egypt’s lifeline and vowed cooperation with Nile Basin states over the disputed Grand Ethiopian River Dam. Egypt and Sudan are both concerned the dam on could reduce the flow of water to the country, causing water shortages.

