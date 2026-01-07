Welcome to Africanews

African Union demands Israel reverse recognition of Somaliland

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Somaliland

The AU’s Council for Political Affairs, Peace and Security issued the call on Tuesday, condemning what it described as a unilateral and illegitimate move. In a statement posted on X after a ministerial meeting, the AU said it “strongly condemns the unilateral recognition of the so-called ‘Republic of Somaliland’ by Israel.”

The announcement comes as Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar visited Somaliland, just ten days after Israel formally recognized the self-declared region as an independent state. Somalia has strongly denounced the visit, calling it unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of a United Nations member state and warning that it violates the UN Charter, the AU’s founding act, and international norms governing relations between sovereign states.

During his trip, Sa’ar met with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, holding a joint press conference at the presidential palace.

The developments have sparked diplomatic tensions in the Horn of Africa, highlighting the contentious status of Somaliland and raising concerns over unilateral recognition of self-declared states.

As the AU and Somalia push back, the situation underscores the fragile balance of regional politics and the challenges of navigating international recognition in contested territories.

