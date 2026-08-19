UN flag at half-mast to honour humanitarian workers killed in line of duty

Marking World Humanitarian Day on Wednesday, the United Nations flag was lowered to half-mast at the UN headquarters in Nairobi. The gesture recognises the humanitarian workers who lost their lives while serving others.

More than 1,100 aid workers were killed, wounded, kidnapped, detained or arrested in 2025, according to the UN.

The Southern and Eastern Africa region is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with 57 million people requiring assistance - more than a quarter of global needs.

Across the region, humanitarian needs are driven by the combined impacts of climate change, long-running conflict and economic fragility, with violence triggering large‑scale displacement.

Sudan remains the world’s worst humanitarian and displacement crisis, with millions forced to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.