Nigeria troops rescue 31 abducted Easter worshippers in Kaduna attack

Nigerian troops have rescued 31 worshippers abducted during Easter services in Kaduna state, the military said, following an attack that left several people dead.

The operation took place in Ariko, a village about 100 kilometres north of the capital, Abuja, where gunmen had stormed churches during celebrations. Soldiers engaged the attackers in a gunfight, forcing them to flee and abandon dozens of hostages.

Authorities said at least five people were killed in the assault, though local church officials reported a higher toll. Caleb Bawa Ma’aji, head of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna, said seven worshippers died, describing the incident as deeply tragic.

The attack targeted both Catholic and evangelical congregations and occurred despite a nationwide security alert issued for the Easter period, which included increased deployment around places of worship.

Kaduna state has seen repeated mass abductions in recent months. In January, more than 170 churchgoers were kidnapped during services. Some escaped, while others were released weeks later after negotiations.

The region remains one of the hardest hit by armed groups known locally as bandits, who frequently raid communities and carry out kidnappings for ransom. Although their motives are largely financial, security concerns have grown over possible links with jihadist groups operating in northeastern Nigeria.

The military did not clarify whether the attackers in Sunday’s incident were bandits or Islamist militants, referring to them only as “terrorists.”

Violence across northwestern and central Nigeria has persisted despite intensified military operations, drawing increasing international attention. US President Donald Trump has previously alleged that Christians in Nigeria are facing a “genocide,” a claim that remains disputed.

In a separate development, security sources said at least 65 suspected bandits were killed during a military operation in Zamfara state. The offensive was carried out in a different area from where police had earlier confirmed another mass kidnapping.