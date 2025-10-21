Humanitarian Aid trucks roll into Gaza amid fragile ceasefire

Gaza
Humanitarian aid deliveries resumed into Gaza on Monday under a precarious ceasefire, just one day after the truce faced its first major test when Israeli forces conducted lethal strikes in response to Hamas militants killing two soldiers.
The brief suspension of aid followed a significant escalation, but an anonymous Israeli security official confirmed the ceasefire was being re-enforced and aid flows would recommence.
Associated Press footage showed trucks navigating through the rubble of Khan Younis, carrying essential supplies including fuel, as Palestinians lined up at distribution centers.
"Not enough for anything": growing public desperation
Despite the resumed deliveries, frustration is mounting over the quantity of aid.
"It's not enough for anything; it only lasts four or five days for a family of six," stated Raafat al-Qarra, echoing widespread concerns about insufficient supplies and skyrocketing prices.
This critical aid component remains a focal point of the fragile agreement.
Future challenges: disarmament and governance
The next phases of the ceasefire are expected to confront more complex issues, including disarming Hamas, further Israeli withdrawals, and determining the future governance of the devastated territory.
The conflict has resulted in over 68,000 Palestinian deaths according to Gaza's Health Ministry, while the initial Hamas attack killed approximately 1,200 Israelis.
