Middle East War: Iran and US receive temporary truce proposal

Both the United States and Iran have received a draft urging a 45-day ceasefire. The proposal also calls for Iran to loosen its grip on the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

It was put forward by Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators, who hope that the 45 day time frame would provide enough time for discussions to come to a permanent truce.

Both sides have not currently responded. It comes after US president Doanld Trump gave an ultimatum to Tehran, threatening to strike its critical infrastructure if it does not reopen the Strait.

On Sunday, the US President made expletive-laden threats to Tehran on social media; Iran for its part stated on Monday that the Strait of Hormuz would never go back to the way it was before the conflict, especially for the US and Israel.

On the ground in Iran, the us and Israel are pressing ahead with their campaign of air strikes. On Monday the leader of Iran’s paramilitary revolutionary guard was killed in an attack targeting him, according to the country’s state media.

The fighting continues to take a heavy toll on civilians, with more people killed across the country on Monday.

Iran meanwhile is continuing with its own offensive launching strikes at gulf neighbours and Israel.

In the northern Israeli city of Haifa, an Ianian missile struck a residential building over the weekend, killing several people.