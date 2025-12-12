Senegal to suspend all extraditions to France

Senegal has decided to suspend all extraditions to France, accusing Paris of refusing to cooperate.

Senegalese Justice Minister Yassine Fall made the announcement in an address to parliament on Thursday.

She said Dakar has been unsuccessfully requesting the extradition of two Senegalese nationals currently in France.

As a result, Senegal will refuse to extradite 12 people wanted by France until it receives a favourable response from Paris to its own requests.

"If these people are guilty of crimes, we arrest them. We do not do as France does. We do not let them remain free," Fall said.

The justice minister did not name the two Senegalese citizens involved, but the country’s decision comes just weeks after French courts postponed to February a ruling on whether to return Madiambal Diagne, a Senegalese media mogul and government critic.

Diagne is under a Senegalese arrest warrant over alleged financial irregularities. French courts requested additional information to decide on Senegal’s extradition demand. The Senegalese government claims to have provided all the necessary evidence.

Diagne’s lawyers said Dakar's move amounts to "diplomatic blackmail."

France and Senegal signed an extradition agreement in 2021.