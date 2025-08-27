Welcome to Africanews

Senegal’s Faye meets Macron to reset relations post French troop exit

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Paris, 27 August 2025  
By Rédaction Africanews

with EBU

Senegal

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye arrived at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Wednesday where he was welcomed by his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

The talks over breakfast at the presidential palace came just weeks after France closed its last military bases in Senegal.

That brought an end to more than six decades of permanent presence in the country by the former colonial ruler, and follows similar withdrawals across the region.

Dakar and Paris both insist, however, that this does not mean an end to security ties between the two countries.

Faye had requested the departure of the French troops following his victory in the 2024 elections.

He promised radical changes, pledging to make his country more self-sufficient, and saying that Senegal would treat France like any other foreign partner.

But Monday’s meeting was about resetting relations between the two countries, with historical wounds, economic tensions, and new partnerships on top of the agenda.

Faye wants Paris to apologise for colonial atrocities, including the 1944 massacre by French troops of Senegalese soldiers who had fought for the allies in World War II.

Dakar has long called for the release of archives surrounding the incident and for recognition of the scale of the killings.

Progress on this would be seen in Senegal as a sign of greater balance and transparency in relations.

At the same time, both governments want to highlight common goals in sustainable development, education, and healthcare.

They are also expected to discuss a range of other issues including regional and global crises.

Later in the day, Faye will attend a major gathering of France’s top business leaders hosted by MEDEF, the country’s largest employers’ organisation.

