Senegal: Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko cancels first official visit to France

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has cancelled his planned attendance at an investor forum organised by the BPI France bank in Paris on 23 September.

Sonko was expected to be a guest of honour at the event, as part of his first official visit to France.

In a statement published last week, the prime minister’s office said a scheduling conflict prevented Sonko from attending. He said a member of his government would represent him during the forum instead.

This announcement fuelled speculation, as bilateral relations between France and Senegal are in the process of being redefined.

Senegalese president Bassirou Diomaye Faye met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris in August to discuss new modes of cooperation between the two countries.

In his statement, Sonko confirmed he would soon welcome the French prime minister for an intergovernmental seminar in Dakar, a joint initiative announced by the French and Senegalese heads of state.

Although he will not be visiting France, Sonko maintains a busy international schedule.

He is currently on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Sonko will then travel to Italy on 13 and 14 September to meet the Senegalese diaspora in Europe.