Senegal’s cabinet gets shake up as leaders promise urgent action

Supporters of presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye gather at his campaign headquarters after preliminary results declared him the expected winner, in Dakar, Senegal.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Senegal

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko have shaken up the government amid growing public frustration over stalled reforms and economic hardship.

In a surprise TV announcement late Saturday, Sonko unveiled a cabinet reshuffle, calling it a “government of combat” vowing to work 24/7 to tackle debt, poverty, and public mistrust.

Former Foreign Minister Yassine Fall is now Justice Minister, replacing Judge Ousmane Diagne. Sonko says her mission is to “reconcile with the Senegalese and win back their trust.”

Diplomat Cheikh Niang steps in as the new Foreign Minister, while Bamba Cisse, Sonko’s former lawyer, becomes Interior Minister.

Critics say the government is dragging its feet on investigations into abuses under former President Macky Sall, including deadly crackdowns on opposition protests in 2021.

With unemployment at 20% and over a third of the population in poverty, Sonko is pushing an economic reset focusing on domestic funding to reduce Senegal’s debt.

Though he canceled his first official visit to France, Sonko will host his French counterpart in Dakar and plans upcoming trips to the UAE and Italy.

