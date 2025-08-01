Senegal PM Sonko unveils economic recovery plan

PM Sonko reveals essential measures to enhance the economy: Taxes on online gaming, tobacco, and an increase in the age limit for imported vehicles.

The Senegalese government has unveiled a comprehensive economic recovery plan aimed at strengthening public finances and revitalizing the national economy.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko presented the measures during a high-profile announcement, outlining key fiscal reforms expected to generate hundreds of billions of FCFA.

Cracking Down on Fraud and Regulating Contracts

One of the plan’s pillars is the regularization of contracts at Senelec, Senegal’s national electricity company, with a focus on combating technical fraud.

The government estimates this measure alone could recover over 90 billion FCFA in lost revenue.

Additionally, the Prime Minister directed the Minister of Communication and Telecommunications to introduce fees for the audiovisual sector, including standardized rates for advertisements and digital services.

New Taxes on Gaming, Tobacco, and Digital Ads

To further boost state revenue, the government plans to tax online gaming and increase tobacco taxes, measures projected to yield over 100 billion FCFA.

The taxation of digital advertisements is also expected to contribute significantly to public funds.

Easing Vehicle Import Rules for the Diaspora

In a move to support the Senegalese diaspora, the government will raise the age limit for importing passenger vehicles, addressing long-standing demands from overseas citizens.

This policy aims to stimulate economic activity while catering to expatriate needs.

A Call for National Support

Prime Minister Sonko emphasized that these reforms will enhance savings and stabilize public finances.

He urged citizens to back the initiatives, stating, "These measures are crucial for our economic revival. With collective effort, we can secure a stronger future for Senegal."

The plan marks a decisive step in Senegal’s post-pandemic recovery, targeting inefficiencies while fostering growth. If successfully implemented, it could set a precedent for fiscal reform in West Africa.