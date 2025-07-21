Senegal: Tensions persist between Ousmane Sonko and Bassirou Diomaye Faye

The assurances given by the Senegalese president have failed to ease tensions at the top of the country.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye may have felt that there was no problem with his prime minister, but Ousmane Sonko's criticism continue to fuel controversy.

Supporters of the head of government continue to denounce the president’s attitude, with some going as far as to remind him that he owes his presidency to Ousmane Sonko.

They do not hesitate to express scathing criticism, whether on social media or in various media outlets.

On the other hand, people close to the President are trying to defuse the bomb, like the Head of State himself, who said he still considered Ousmane Sonko to be his friend.

This episode has put Pastef under pressure and raised a few questions about the relationship between the two men.

Some believe that divorce is just around the corner. In any case, the prime minister and the president no longer seem to be living in blissful love.

In a speech on 10 July, Ousmane Sonko argued that Senegal had one problem: a lack of authority.

He even spoke of an absence of authority, implying that he did not have enough powers to govern.

He also criticized President Bassirou Diomaye Faye for his failure to support him in the face of the personal attacks he claims to have suffered.

The relationship between the two men had long been perceived as a key element to guarantee a united front at the head of the state.

Its apparent crisis puts pressure on the government and fuels questions about the country's political future.