Signs of easing tension between Senegalese president and prime minister

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye held talks with the leadership of his ruling Pastef party earlier this week in a bid to ease ongoing tensions.

There have been widespread rumours of a rift between him and his Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, arising from Faye’s restructuring of the presidential coalition.

The two men rose to power on a shared reform platform but reportedly disagreed over the adjustment, with the premier uneasy with several of the decisions.

Analysts suggest that Faye and Sonko are also at odds over how quickly and boldly the government should push ahead with its promised reforms.

But for now, the emphasis seems to be on strengthening internal cohesion and focusing on the country’s action plan.

These include anti-corruption drives, changes to the structure of state institutions, and efforts to clean up governance, issues that were central to the pair’s rise.

On Wednesday, Sonko returned to his post after a few days absence and took part in the Council of Ministers.

Rumours of a disagreement between the two leaders further rattled investors in recent days amid fears it could complicate Senegal's negotiating position with international institutions.

But for now, the emphasis seems to be on strengthening internal cohesion and focusing on the country’s action plan.

On Wednesday, Sonko returned to his post after a few days absence and took part in the Council of Ministers.