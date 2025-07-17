France shuts down last military base in Senegal after 65 years

France returned its last two military bases to Senegalese forces Thursday morning amid a wave of anti-French sentiment in West Africa.

General Mbaye Cissé and Chief of the French command in Africa, Pascal Ianni, oversaw the official handover ceremony in Dakar, which marks the end of France’s 65-year presence in Senegal.

"This is an important turning point in the rich and long military history between our two countries." General Cissé said in his speech during the event.

He noted that the French and Senegalese armies had "defined new objectives" to "give new meaning to the security partnership" between the two countries.

"The Senegalese armed forces are looking forward to consolidating the many achievements made in the quest for strategic autonomy," he concluded.

The French army has had a permanent base in Senegal since the country’s independence from France in 1969. Camp Geille, where around 350 French soldiers are stationed, is the last base to return to Senegalese command after several other military installations have been shut down since March last year.

Senegal pushes to end French influence

In December, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye declared that his government would work towards ending foreign military presence on Senegalese soil by 2025.

The announcement followed growing criticisms of neo-colonial influence in Senegal, which culminated in several French-owned businesses being torched and looted during mass demonstrations in 2021.

“Senegal is an independent country, it is a sovereign country, and sovereignty does not accept the presence of military bases in a sovereign country,” Faye said to AFP.

Several scandals have soured the relationship between Senegal and its former colonial ruler. Faye announced the closure of French military bases on the 80th anniversary of the mass killings of West African soldiers by French forces.

Members of the Tirailleurs Senegalais unit, who fought in France’s war against Nazi Germany, had been protesting delays in salaries and poor living conditions when colonial soldiers shot them.

President Emmanuel Macron sent a letter to President Faye this year, admitting that France committed a “massacre”.

France's waning diplomatic influence in West Africa

The closure of the Senegalese military operation is just the latest diplomatic blow to France as a wave of French-critical governments have ascended to power in West Africa.

Coups in France’s former colonies, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali from 2020 to 2023 have resulted in the ejection of 4,300 French soldiers, with military leaders cutting ties with France in favour of new allies, including Russia.

In 2022, France pulled out of the Central African Republic, and earlier this year, France handed over its last bases in Ivory Coast and Chad. The base in Djibouti remains France's last permanent mission in Africa, with approx. 1500 soldiers stationed.