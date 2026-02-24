Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Shootout in Port-au-Prince as police exchange fire with alleged kidnappers

People watch police work a crime scene after a foiled attempted kidnapping in the Delmas district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Odelyn Joseph/Copyright 2026 The AP. All right reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Haiti

Police in Haiti exchanged gunfire with a group of suspected kidnappers in downtown Port-au-Prince on Monday, with unconfirmed reports indicating casualties on both sides, as kidnapping-for-ransom continues to plague the capital.

Witnesses told AP the suspects were wearing police uniforms and driving a government vehicle.

Local news reports, yet to be confirmed, say two police officers and two alleged kidnappers were killed in the exchange.

The shootout follows reports of abductions at false checkpoints targeting unsuspecting drivers.

Fake checkpoints worsen insecurity

Earlier this month, Haitian National Police killed two alleged kidnappers while foiling an attempt in the Delmas neighborhood—an area where a corridor to the international airport recently reopened.

On Friday, the U.S. embassy warned employees of "an increase in reported kidnappings for ransom," particularly in Delmas.

Widespread gang control

According to observers, kidnapping remains a primary income source for gangs, which now control an estimated 90% of Port-au-Prince and territories throughout the country.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..