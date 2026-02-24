Shootout in Port-au-Prince as police exchange fire with alleged kidnappers

Police in Haiti exchanged gunfire with a group of suspected kidnappers in downtown Port-au-Prince on Monday, with unconfirmed reports indicating casualties on both sides, as kidnapping-for-ransom continues to plague the capital.

Witnesses told AP the suspects were wearing police uniforms and driving a government vehicle.

Local news reports, yet to be confirmed, say two police officers and two alleged kidnappers were killed in the exchange.

The shootout follows reports of abductions at false checkpoints targeting unsuspecting drivers.

Fake checkpoints worsen insecurity

Earlier this month, Haitian National Police killed two alleged kidnappers while foiling an attempt in the Delmas neighborhood—an area where a corridor to the international airport recently reopened.

On Friday, the U.S. embassy warned employees of "an increase in reported kidnappings for ransom," particularly in Delmas.

Widespread gang control

According to observers, kidnapping remains a primary income source for gangs, which now control an estimated 90% of Port-au-Prince and territories throughout the country.