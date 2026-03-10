Haiti: Human Rights Watch sounds alarm on drone strikes

According to Human Rights Watch, the Haitian government is using its security forces and contractors to launch drone strikes on armed gangs — strikes that are also endangering civilians.

The orgaisation added that such strikes killed at least 1243 people between March last year and January 2026, including 17 children. Scores more were wounded, again, including civilians.

Human Rights Watch's Americas director, Juanita Goebertus, has urged Haiti’s government to rein in the operations.

"Haitian authorities should urgently rein in the security forces and private contractors working for them before more children die," Goebertus said.

The attacks have been attributed to a task force created by the country’s prime minister with backing from private military company Vectus Global

Some 90 percent of the Haitian capital Port au Prince is now controlled by gangs, according to the UN.

The violence has forced around 1.4 million people to flee their homes, and about half of the population is grappling with acute food insecurity.

Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, Haiti has lacked a democratically elected government, with institutions collapsing and authority fractured.