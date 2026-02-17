Guatemala ends monthlong state of emergency aimed at combatting gang violence

Guatemala lifts state of emergency but new powers are set to come into force to help combat gang violence.

Guatemala has lifted a state of emergency imposed after the killing of 10 police officers by suspected gang members.

The month-long measure came into effect after President Bernardo Arévalo sought special powers to deal with gang violence. It restricted some constitutional rights and allowed authorities to make arrests without a warrant.

Less restrictive measures are scheduled to come into force on Tuesday but no details have yet been given. They won’t require congressional approval or oversight.

Arévalo said 83 gang members were arrested during the state of emergency. He also claimed that murders and reports of extortion have fallen compared to last year but didn’t provide figures.

In January, gangs in Guatemala retaliated against police after authorities put down riots in three prisons.

Neighboring El Salvador has been under a state of emergency for nearly four years in a bid to quell gang violence.