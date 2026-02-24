Mexico cartel leader killed, 25 security forces dead

Mexican special forces killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, sparking deadly retaliatory attacks that left 25 National Guard members dead across six separate incidents, authorities said Monday.

Following Sunday's operation in Oseguera's home state of Jalisco, cartel members unleashed widespread violence—blocking roads, torching vehicles, and targeting security forces.

Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch reported some 30 criminal suspects killed in Jalisco and four more in neighboring Michoacan.

A prison guard, state prosecutor's agent, and an unidentified woman also died.

A notorious kingpin falls

"El Mencho," as Oseguera was known, led one of Mexico's fastest-growing criminal networks trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine to the United States.

He died after a firefight in wooded terrain, along with two bodyguards, while being airlifted to Mexico City.

US role and aftermath

The White House confirmed providing intelligence support for the operation.

Several states canceled school Monday as authorities cleared over 250 cartel roadblocks across 20 states. President Claudia Sheinbaum urged calm.